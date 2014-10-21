Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 21 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit to sell 100 percent stake in Brilliant Harvest 003 to UK's FS Hunters Race for 12.8 million pounds (20.69 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1s1wJPC
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 0.6187 British pound) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)