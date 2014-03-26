March 26 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 472 million shares at 8.06 yuan ($1.30) per share in private placement, raising no more than 3.80 billion yuan

* Says unit plans to develop a photovoltaic power generation project in Shandong province with total investment of about 246.9 million yuan

* Says unit plans to develop a photovoltaic power generation project in Xinjiang's Hami city with total investment of about 247.5 million yuan

* Says plans to set up a solar power unit in Shanghai free trade zone with registered capital of 200 million yuan

