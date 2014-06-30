Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 30 China's Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to sell Italy-based Cassano solar power station project owned by Greenvision Ambiente Photo-Solar S.r.l to Renewable Energy Trade Board Corporation for 35.33 million euros ($48.10 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1iSytx5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)