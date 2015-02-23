BRIEF-Hitachi Zosen to build waste-to-energy plant in U.S. costing $22 mln - Nikkei
* Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei
Feb 23 UK-based stockbroker and asset manager Hargreave Hale Ltd hired Richard Larner and Paul Pearce as investment managers from wealth management firm Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc.
Larner and Pearce are set to open the company's Norwich office in August, Hargreave Hale said.
The two share over 50 years of collective investment management experience, the company said.
Larner will head the new branch. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
March 23 Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, will join Royal Bank of Canada as head of its U.S. capital solutions group in New York in June, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.