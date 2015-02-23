Feb 23 UK-based stockbroker and asset manager Hargreave Hale Ltd hired Richard Larner and Paul Pearce as investment managers from wealth management firm Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc.

Larner and Pearce are set to open the company's Norwich office in August, Hargreave Hale said.

The two share over 50 years of collective investment management experience, the company said.

Larner will head the new branch. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)