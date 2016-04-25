April 25 Investment management firm Hargreave Hale appointed Nigel Rosner as an investment manager at its London office, where he will focus on managing private client mandates.

Rosner joins from Charles Stanley where he was a private client adviser for more than two decades. He has previously worked with Societe Generale among other firms. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)