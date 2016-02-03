Feb 3 Hargreaves Lansdown Plc

* Interim dividend up 7 percent to 7.8 pence per share.

* Says strong net new business inflows for 6 months of 2.77 billion pounds, up 23 percent, versus 2.25 billion in the year earlier.

* Says continued growth in active client numbers, now 783,000, an increase of 47,000 since end-June 2015.

* Says assets under administration at a record level, up 7 percent since June 30, 2015 to 58.8 billion pounds, against a backdrop of a fall in FTSE All Share of 3.5 percent.

* Says both client and asset retention improved to 94.5 percent and 93.9 percent versus 93.1 percent and 93.1 percent, respectively, in the first half of 2015.

* Says net revenue up 10 percent and profit before tax up 6 percent on H1 2015.

* Says against a backdrop of fluctuating stock markets, has continued to be most popular destination for UK retail investors, with excellent new business for period. "In particular pension freedoms continue to attract huge interest as we prepare for important tax year- end period".

* Says new pension freedoms have proven particularly attractive to clients, with Vantage SIPP net new business up 73 percent over six months.

* Says HL Savings remains on track for autumn launch. Continues to believe it can be delivered without recourse to a banking licence.

* Says for rest of financial year 2016 directors expect interest rate income to continue in previously guided range of 0.50 percent to 0.60 percent.