LONDON Feb 8 Fund supermarket Hargreaves
Lansdown said pretax profit rose 21 percent
year-on-year in the six months to the end of December, helped by
strong demand for equities trading after Britain's vote to leave
the European Union.
Net pretax profit in the period was 131 million pounds
($163.85 million), up from 108.1 million pounds in the year
earlier period, while revenues were up 16 percent to 184.8
million pounds, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The gains helped underpin a 10 percent increase in the
interim dividend to 8.60 pence per share from 7.8 pence a year
earlier, it added.
Assets under administration rose 13 percent between June and
December to hit a record 70 billion pounds, it said. That was
helped by net new business inflows of 2.34 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.7995 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)