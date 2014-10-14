(Clarifies services offered by company, third paragraph)
* Administered assets hit 47 bln stg
* Takes in nearly 1 bln stg in net new money
* Client retention 92.3 pct
* No plans to apply for banking licence
* Shares down 2.7 pct, second-biggest FTSE 100 faller
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Oct 14 British investment platform
Hargreaves Lansdown pulled in new money at a slower rate in the
past three months as geopolitical strife and weak economic data
caused stock market uncertainty, it said on Tuesday.
Shares in the company fell to an 18-month low and it was the
second-biggest faller on Britain's benchmark FTSE 100
index at around midday.
The company - through which retail investors can access a
range of mutual funds - attracted just under 1 billion pounds
($1.6 billion) of net new money in the three months to the end
of September, compared with almost 1.3 billion pounds in the
previous quarter.
"Potential stock market gains are a key incentive for retail
investors to act and have not been present this quarter, as
markets have reflected uncertainty regarding the Scottish
referendum, concern over Middle East and Ukrainian conflicts and
unfavourable euro zone economic data," said Chief Executive Ian
Gorham.
The firm said total assets under administration increased by
100 million pounds to nearly 47 billion pounds ($75 billion) in
the period.
And while the number of active clients also rose - by 10,000
to 662,000 - and client retention remained strong at 92.3
percent, revenues lagged the expectations of some analysts,
edging up to 70.8 million pounds from 70.1 million a year ago.
Flows and net revenues were a little disappointing versus
our forecasts," Barclays analyst Daniel Garrod said in a note to
clients. He had expected revenue of 71.7 million pounds.
After doubling in value in 2013, Hargreaves shares have
fallen around 35 percent this year on growing investor concern
about fee margin pressure and declining returns from its
clients' cash pile.
The stock was trading down 2.7 percent at 851 pence a share
at 1129 GMT on Tuesday. The drop took Hargreaves to its lowest
level since April 2013 in heavy trading volume that was more
than its three-month daily average after around two hours of
trade.
"The groups' results ... must be considered in light of the
prevailing conditions for investment," said Gorham, citing a
fall of almost 2 percent in the FTSE All Share index
during the quarter.
CASH PILE PLANS
Hargreaves again painted a poor short-term outlook for
returns from investing its clients' cash pile, as a result of
regulatory changes to the term over which it can invest, but
said it planned to launch new products to improve its returns.
While some had speculated it could apply for a banking
licence to give it greater flexibility, it said it had no plans
to do so at present, even though it expected the interest rate
margin on its cash holdings to fall to between 50 and 60 basis
points in full-year 2015.
Hargreaves' clients who invest their pension monies
themselves often have some funds in cash as a tactical strategy,
or for a short time after they are paid by their employer.
While those funds used to be invested on a 12-month deposit,
a rule change by the Financial Conduct Authority meant that the
money could only be invested on 30-day deposit, which pays less.
Owen Jones, analyst at BESI, said he would not be surprised
if the interest rate margin came in lower than expected, and
that the company's plans would not pay out immediately.
"I don't think it will be a short-term fix, and the
(earnings) kicker will only come when interest rates normalise."
(1 US dollar = 0.6264 British pound)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar and Pravin
Char)