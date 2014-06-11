BRIEF-Sungevity announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
LONDON, June 11 British coal producer Hargreaves Services said on Wednesday it has withdrawn from a process to offer a loan to rival coal miner UK Coal to help its gradual shutdown after it went into administration.
"It is with regret that Hargreaves announces today that, despite the efforts of the stakeholders, it has not been possible to secure a plan that it is able to support," the company said in a statement.
Hargreaves Services had been in discussions to provide UK Coal with a 5 million pound ($8.4 million) loan to help manage its gradual closure. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
NEW YORK, March 13 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Monday said it may seek a mistrial in a $3 billion malpractice case over the collapse of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd, saying it was blindsided when the plaintiff changed its theory of why the brokerage failed.