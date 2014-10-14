LONDON Oct 14 UK investment platform company
Hargreaves Lansdown said on Tuesday that assets under
administration rose to a record 47 billion pounds in the
September quarter, boosted by a near 1 billion rise in net new
money.
Revenues in the quarter were 70.8 million pounds, against
70.1 million in the same quarter a year earlier, while the
number of active clients using its fund-picking services rose by
10,000 to 662,000, it said in a statement.
Asset and client retention ratios remained strong during the
period, it added, at 92.6 percent and 92.3 percent,
respectively.
Hargreaves said the quarterly growth came even though a
weakening in broader market sentiment as a result of
geopolitical risk and weak economic data had resulted in stock
markets falling.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)