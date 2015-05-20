LONDON May 20 British investment firm
Hargreaves Lansdown on Wednesday posted record net
inflows of 2.75 billion pounds ($4.26 billion) in the four
months to end-April, boosted by strong demand for its pension
services.
That helped increase total assets under administration by
6.2 billion pounds to a record 55.3 billion pounds, compared
with 49.1 billion pounds at the end of December, up 22 percent
from a year earlier.
Strong client and asset retention rates also helped underpin
the asset growth, driving an increase in year-to-date net
revenue to 241 million pounds, it said in a statement.
The number of net new active clients on its main online
platform rose by 40,000 in the four month period, taking total
active clients to 715,000 at the end of April, up 13 percent
from the prior year's 630,000.
($1 = 0.6455 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar)