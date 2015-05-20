* Takes in net 2.75 bln pounds; total assets 55.3 bln pounds
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, May 20 British investment firm
Hargreaves Lansdown said revenues from its flagship
online platform dipped in the first four months of the year
after lower margins marred its run to a fresh record in total
assets.
The company, which makes most of its money by offering
retail investors access to a range of funds on its Vantage
platform, said operating profit in the period was down 0.2
percent on the year. Vantage revenues slipped 2 percent.
An industry leader, Hargreaves has seen its stock rise 21
percent since the start of the year, but the impact of low
interest rates and changes to its pricing model have curbed its
ability to translate asset growth into higher profit.
"The positive impact of higher asset values and net new
business inflows have been offset by the impact of lower margins
earned on client money and funds held on the platform," the
company said in a statement.
In response, shares in Hargeaves were down 3.8 percent at
0905 GMT, the second-biggest faller in the FTSE 100 index
.
Keeping his 'hold' rating on the stock, Shore Capital
analyst Paul McGinnis said revenue headwinds remained, including
lower net interest margin on client cash balances and the impact
of its move to charging platform fees instead of taking
commission from fund providers.
"We think the Hargreaves' business model and management
execution are amongst the most impressive in the UK market...
(but) we think the valuation now looks overly stretched for
earnings growth currently somewhat muted," he wrote in a note.
The company collected record net inflows of 2.75 billion
pounds during the four months to the end of April, boosted by
strong demand for its pension services after the government
relaxed rules on what people can do with retirement savings.
That helped total assets under administration rise 6.2
billion pounds to a record 55.3 billion pounds, compared with
49.1 billion pounds at end-December.
"Hargreaves Lansdown has invested heavily in at-retirement
support and planning tools... The group has benefited from both
extensive new business and consolidation through inward
transfers," said Chief Executive Ian Gorham.
"We have also experienced lower than expected withdrawals
from pensions as clients appear to be using the freedoms
extremely sensibly."
($1 = 0.6449 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar and Keith
Weir)