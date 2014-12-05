RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 5 Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
* Tracey Taylor has decided to leave Hargreaves Lansdown Group at end of June 2015
* Taylor will stand down as chief financial officer ('CFO') and as a director with effect from 5th December 2014
* Taylor will remain with group until 30 th June 2015 to ensure a smooth transition and to oversee a number of operational projects
* Board has commenced process of identifying a permanent successor for role of CFO
* Simon Cleveland, a partner from accountancy firm Deloitte, will be appointed as interim CFO with effect from 8th Dec until a new permanent CFO is appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)