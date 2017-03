LONDON Jan 15 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC will seek * From 1 March 2014 average annual charge for wealth 150 fund will fall to

approximately 0.65% * Sees possible £9 million impact on revenue from new charging regime * New pricing represents an £8 million investment in the first 12 months of new

charges * Pricing investment requires additional £3.5 billion new assets over the next

three years