April 10 Hargreaves Services Plc
* Hargreaves services plc re government announcement on uk
coal
* Confirms that it is working closely with government and
key stakeholders with intention of providing marketing and
operational support on commercial terms, including provision of
a £5m secured loan.
* In addition to proposed £5m loan, we would assist in
marketing of uk coal stocks and provide a range of support
services.
* Gordon banham, ceo of hargreaves " planned closure of uk
coal marks a sombre day for uk's coal industry.
