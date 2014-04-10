April 10 Hargreaves Services Plc

* Hargreaves services plc re government announcement on uk coal

* Confirms that it is working closely with government and key stakeholders with intention of providing marketing and operational support on commercial terms, including provision of a £5m secured loan.

* In addition to proposed £5m loan, we would assist in marketing of uk coal stocks and provide a range of support services.

* Gordon banham, ceo of hargreaves " planned closure of uk coal marks a sombre day for uk's coal industry.