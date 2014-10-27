Oct 27 Hargreaves Services Plc :

* Board has agreed a simplification plan, which is expected to release further capital

* Has also decided to increase dividend payout and implement a programme to return excess capital to shareholders through a share buy-back

* Board's intention is to accelerate previously stated rate of increase in dividends by raising dividend payout level to 40 pct of underlying profit after tax

* Group will be targeting dividend cover of 2.5 times in financial year ending 31 May 2016

* Commencement of a consultation process in relation to potential closure of Monckton

* Buy-Back programme is expected to commence shortly after renewal of this authority with objective of reducing issued capital of group

* Once outcome of process at Monckton that was announced today is known, consideration will be given to increasing share buy-back authority level or considering special dividends