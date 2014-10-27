BRIEF-Marshalls pretax profit rises 31 pct to 46 mln stg
* Profit before tax growth of 31% to £46.0 million (2015: £35.3 million) driven by improved operating margins to 12.0% (2015: 9.7%)
Oct 27 Hargreaves Services Plc :
* Board has agreed a simplification plan, which is expected to release further capital
* Has also decided to increase dividend payout and implement a programme to return excess capital to shareholders through a share buy-back
* Board's intention is to accelerate previously stated rate of increase in dividends by raising dividend payout level to 40 pct of underlying profit after tax
* Group will be targeting dividend cover of 2.5 times in financial year ending 31 May 2016
* Commencement of a consultation process in relation to potential closure of Monckton
* Buy-Back programme is expected to commence shortly after renewal of this authority with objective of reducing issued capital of group
* Once outcome of process at Monckton that was announced today is known, consideration will be given to increasing share buy-back authority level or considering special dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
