Dec 16 Hargreaves Services Plc

* Appointed N+1 Singer Capital Markets Ltd to manage an irrevocable buyback programme during its close period within certain pre-set parameters

* Close period will commence tomorrow and will run until announcement of interim results on Feb. 17 2015

* Maximum price to be paid is limited to no more than 105 pct of average closing price for 5 days before date purchase