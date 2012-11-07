LONDON Nov 7 Hargreaves Services PLC :
* Hargreaves servs plc - update on maltby colliery
* Risks associated with mining the t125 panel have not
significantly reduced.
* T125 will not be mined and that the mine will be mothballed
* Proposal means that all employees working at maltby colliery
will be at risk
of redundancy
* If redundacies are necessary, co remains committed to look
for alternative
employment opportunities
* Will continue to consult with employees and trade union
representatives
regarding its proposals
* Any alternative proposals should be tabled by 30th November
2012