LONDON Nov 7 Hargreaves Services PLC : * Hargreaves servs plc - update on maltby colliery * Risks associated with mining the t125 panel have not significantly reduced. * T125 will not be mined and that the mine will be mothballed * Proposal means that all employees working at maltby colliery will be at risk

of redundancy * If redundacies are necessary, co remains committed to look for alternative

employment opportunities * Will continue to consult with employees and trade union representatives

regarding its proposals * Any alternative proposals should be tabled by 30th November 2012