LONDON Dec 4 Hargreaves Services PLC : * In Belgium unit, we have identified a serious overstatement of stock values

and credit notes * Two people with management contracts in Belgium have been immediately

suspended * Kpmg have been appointed to carry out an urgent forensic investigation. * No reason to suppose that the implications of this event extend beyond

Belgium operation * Board does not believe the potential impact of balance sheet write off could

exceed £15M * Remainder of the group is trading well and in line with its expectations