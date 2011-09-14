* FY adj. pretax profit 40.5 mln stg vs 34.3 mln stg yr ago

* FY revenue up 20 pct at 552.3 mln stg

* Sees strong demand for high-grade coal from steel producers

* Raises dividend

Sept 14 British energy support services firm Hargreaves Services posted an 18 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, bolstered by robust coke and coal sales in Europe and said it expects strong demand for high-grade coal from steel producers.

The supplier of solid fuels and bulk material logistics said it would pay a final dividend of 10.4 pence per share, bringing the full-year dividend to 15.5 pence a share, up about 15 percent from last year.

The firm, which was established in 1994 as a specialist bulk haulier, said it expected its Tower Colliery project in South Wales to contribute significant profits, after the planning permission for the project was finalised.

Hargreaves Services, which operates through four divisions -- production, energy and commodities, transport, and industrial services -- plans to focus mainly on Europe, Asia and the steel sector this year.

June-May underlying pretax profit rose to 40.5 million pounds ($64 million) from 34.3 million pounds last year. Revenue climbed 20 percent to 552.3 million pounds.

The company's shares, which have risen by more than 40 percent over the past year, closed at 900 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 238.6 million pounds.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)