Feb 28 Hargreaves Services PLC : * The group, as expected, is trading strongly through the first three months of

the second half * Excluding maltby and Belgium, results expected to be in line with

management's expectations * Revenue up 19.3% to £385.1M * Underlying profit before tax rises 8.8% to £22.7M * Interim dividend rises 15.0 % to 6.9P