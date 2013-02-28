UPDATE 2-UK's Morrisons caution on import costs overshadows profit rise
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
Feb 28 Hargreaves Services PLC : * The group, as expected, is trading strongly through the first three months of
the second half * Excluding maltby and Belgium, results expected to be in line with
management's expectations * Revenue up 19.3% to £385.1M * Underlying profit before tax rises 8.8% to £22.7M * Interim dividend rises 15.0 % to 6.9P
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
MUNICH, Germany, March 9 The chief executive of German industrial gases group Linde is working hard to win over employees sceptical about the benefits of a planned $65 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair, he said on Thursday.
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)