BRIEF-Viewray announces $15 mln capacity expansion of term loan agreement
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
May 12 Harima-Kyowa Co Ltd :
* Says current president Takao Tsuda to be the chairman since June 29
* Says Shinya Tsuda to be the president
Source text in Japanese:
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
* Nabriva Therapeutics to present data at eccmid supporting ongoing phase 3 clinical development program for lefamulin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: