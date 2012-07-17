July 17 Harland Clarke Holdings Corp on Tuesday sold $235 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources.

The size of the deal was decreased from an originally planned $250 million.

Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, UBS, and Natixis were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HARLAND CLARKE AMT $235 MLN COUPON 9.75 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 96 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 10.666 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/24/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 985 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by Andrew Hay)