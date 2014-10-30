MUMBAI Oct 30 Harley-Davidson Inc,
battling upstart competitors in its traditional markets, says it
is betting on India's young and affluent urbanites to help
establish a "leisure riding" culture there and boost sales of
its first new bike in over a decade.
With Lynyrd Skynyrd and Deep Purple playing in the
background, the iconic United States motorcycle company on
Thursday launched three new bikes in India, a country more
associated with pot holes and traffic snarl-ups than open roads.
"I think there's a lot of people (in India) who are
enthusiastic, who are riders at heart, and are now seeing an
opportunity to enter into this lifestyle. It is much more
accessible," India Managing Director Anoop Prakash told Reuters
on the sidelines.
The bikes launched included the company's costliest offering
in India to date, a limited edition CVO Limited, priced at 4.9
million rupees (almost $80,000). That is the equivalent of a BMW
5 Series sedan or almost seven decades of pay for many families
in country where average income is closer to $1,200 a year.
But Prakash, a former U.S. Marine, said he was confident the
brand -- which Harley nourishes in India with rock music
festivals and bike rallies -- would prove attractive to
aspirational young Indians, for whom a motorcycle is more than
simply the cheapest form of motorised transport.
India is the world's largest motorcycle market after China,
but the roads are packed with cheaper models. Makers of high-end
motorcycles, from Ducati to Yamaha Motor,
are only just breaking into the market.
"We are reaching out to a lot of younger riders," Prakash
said.
Harley Davidson has suffered recalls that tarnished the
roll-out of the "Street," its first entirely new bike in more
than a decade and its first Harley-badged lightweight motorcycle
since the 1970s.
But in India, its stripped-down 'Street' series launched
earlier this year at $7,000 has helped it more than double sales
in the six months through September, according to data from the
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.
"We're looking at the establishment of a long-term leisure
riding culture and doing it the Harley-Davidson way," he said.
Harley, which entered India five years ago, has since set up
its own assembly line in the country. Earlier this year it set
up its first manufacturing facility outside its parent market in
northern India.
