CHICAGO Jan 29 Harley-Davidson Inc
reported slightly lower quarterly net profit Thursday as a
strong U.S. dollar offset strong sales in Europe and Asia, and
said margins this year could be hurt by unfavorable exchange
rates if the dollar remains robust.
The iconic motorcycle maker said it expects a worldwide
increase in motorcycle shipments of 4 percent to 6 percent in
2015.
Harley-Davidson shipped 47,157 vehicles in the fourth
quarter, up more than 1 percent on the year. While sales fell in
its key domestic U.S. market, they were more than offset by
growth in Asia and Europe.
The company said it saw double-digit increases in sales of
its Street and Sportster models, which are aimed at younger
riders, as its long-standing Baby Boomer customer base ages.
During a conference call with analysts, executives said most
of the customers for these lighter motorcycles were new to the
Harley brand.
Overseas earnings were crimped when translated back into a
sturdy U.S. dollar, with operating income "primarily impacted by
unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates," the company said.
The strong dollar made a $26-million dent in operating income,
it said.
The Milwaukee-based company reported net income of $74.5
million in the fourth quarter through Dec. 31, down just over 1
percent from $75.4 million a year earlier.
The company reported earnings per share of 35 cents in the
quarter, compared with 34 cents a year earlier. Analysts had
expected earnings per share for the quarter of 34 cents.
Despite the modest increase in sales, revenue was flat at
$1.03 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $1.06 billion
for the quarter.
In the first quarter this year, Harley-Davidson said it
expects to ship between 79,000 to 84,000 motorcycles around the
world, compared with 80,682 motorcycles in same period of 2014.
In early trading, Harley-Davidson shares were up 1.8 percent
at $63.40.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)