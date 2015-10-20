(Corrects story tag for media subscribers to HARLEY
Oct 20 Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday
posted a lower quarterly net profit as global new motorcycles
sales fell more than 1 percent.
The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker reported a net income
of $140.3 million, down about 6.5 percent from $150.1 million
from a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share were 69 cents
per share in the third quarter the same a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of
78 cents per share.
