By Meredith Davis
Oct 20 Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson
Inc. on Tuesday posted lower quarterly earnings, reduced
profit guidance and said it planned to eliminate jobs, sending
the company's shares to a two-year low.
"The marketplace has thrown us some curveballs this year,"
chief executive Matt Levatich, said after the company reported
weaker sales and earnings that fell below analysts' guidance.
Harley-Davidson said it plans to incur a one-time charge of
$30 million to $35 million in the fourth quarter for a
reorganization and job cuts which would increase funding for
marketing and product redevelopment.
The company's shares plummeted nearly 15 percent to their
lowest since June 2013, as its earnings fell below analysts'
forecasts.
Harley-Davidson also cut its 2015 operating profit margin to
16 percent to 17 percent for the motorcycles segment from 18
percent to 19 percent.
"We faced our own headwinds including limited product
availability and voluntary recalls, Levatich said.
After experiencing two recalls in the middle of the quarter
the company has seen $32 million in recall expenses so far this
year, company executives said on the conference call.
Harley-Davidson is traditionally a market leader is the
United States, but with domestic sales lagging the company has
lost market share as foreign competitors lowered prices to
entice new buyers. The company's U.S. market share fell by 3.9
percentage points to 52.4 percent in the third quarter compared
with a year ago.
Global sales fell by more than 1 percent, hit by a 2.5
percent fall in the United States but cushioned by a 0.9
increase in foreign sales, and the company said its
reorganization plans included opening up to 200 new dealerships
abroad by 2020.
Additionally, the strong U.S. dollar has translated into
softer overseas sales due to the unfavorable foreign exchange
rate.
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin manufacturer revised its 2015
shipment outlook down to 265,000 to 270,000 which is flat to 2
percent lower than in 2014. The latest shipment projection was
revised downward from previous guidance of 276,000 to 281,000.
The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker reported a net income
of $140.3 million, down about 6.5 percent from $150.1 million
from a year earlier.
Diluted earnings per share were 69 cents per share in the
third quarter, the same as a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of
78 cents per share.
(Reporting By Meredith Davis Editing by W Simon)