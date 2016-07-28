July 28 Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc reported a lower quarterly net income on Thursday as soft demand slowed sales in the United States, the company's biggest market.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company said its net income was $280.4 million in the second quarter, down from $299.8 million a year ago.

Earnings per share increased to $1.55, from $1.44 a year ago. Revenue was $1.86 billion, up slightly from $1.82 billion a year earlier.