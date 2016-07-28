(Corrects "sales" outlook to "shipment" outlook in first
July 28 Harley-Davidson Inc on Thursday
reported second-quarter earnings that beat estimates, but the
motorcycle manufacturer trimmed its shipment outlook due to
soft demand in the United States, its biggest market.
Earnings per share increased to $1.55 from $1.44 a year ago
and topped analysts' expectations of $1.53.
"While our investments to grow product awareness and
ridership globally are beginning to take hold in a number of
markets, current conditions in the U.S. and economic headwinds
in other parts of the world combine to raise caution," Chief
Executive Officer Matt Levatich said in a statement.
Harley-Davidson's domestic sales fell 5.2 percent in the
quarter, while U.S. motorcycle industry sales overall were down
8.6 percent in the same period.
The company cut its 2016 full-year motorcycle shipment
outlook to 264,000 to 269,000 motorcycles.
The previous shipment estimate was 269,000 to 274,000
motorcycles.
