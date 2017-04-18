BRIEF-Motorcar Parts of America's Q4 adjusted EPS $0.58
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $113.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 18 Iconic motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 25.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a drop in shipments.
The Milwaukee-based company's net income fell to $186.37 million, $1.05 per share, in the first quarter ended March 26, from $250.49 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue from motorcycles and related products fell 15.7 percent to $1.33 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $113.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 14 German logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group is expanding its foray into electric delivery vans, signing Ford as a components supplier for a new line of larger vehicles, the companies said on Wednesday.
* DEUTSCHE POST UNIT STREETSCOOTER GMBH AND FORD-WERKE GMBH ARE ENTERING A PARTNERSHIP FOR THE MANUFACTURING OF BATTERY-ELECTRIC DELIVERY VEHICLES