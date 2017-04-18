April 18 Iconic motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 25.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a drop in shipments.

The Milwaukee-based company's net income fell to $186.37 million, $1.05 per share, in the first quarter ended March 26, from $250.49 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from motorcycles and related products fell 15.7 percent to $1.33 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)