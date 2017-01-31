Jan 31 Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.

The motorcycle maker's net income rose to $47.18 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $42.2 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from motorcycles and related products fell to $933 million from $1.01 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)