Feb 23 Harley-Davidson Inc said it
will soon have the ability to begin adding non-unionized
contract workers at facilities in Wisconsin due to new labor
contracts that take effect in April.
The Milwaukee motorcycle maker said in a federal filing on
Thursday that it expects to have 325 fewer unionized full-time
employees in Wisconsin as of April than it has had under the
outgoing contract. That will open up opportunities for the use
of some flexible, or contract employees, not subject to a union
agreement.
Harley-Davidson recently offered voluntary layoffs to
unionized employees in an effort to trim its Milwaukee-area
hourly workforce by about 25 percent. The company is not
disclosing whether the program was successful.
The move toward a more flexible workforce follows a push
among manufacturers to transition production costs to a more
variable model. For decades, the terms of union contracts
sometimes have made it difficult for American manufacturers of
heavier machinery and household goods to adjust headcount and
other costs to meet shifts in demand.
Overall, Harley-Davidson's global workforce declined by
about 300 people in 2011 compared with 2010. Maripat
Blankenheim, a company spokeswoman, said the decline was due to
a variety of factors.
Blankenheim said that the flexible workforce, or contract
workers, will be used at plants for a variety of reasons,
including filling in for absent workers and helping the company
meet seasonal swings in demand for increased production.
Harley-Davidson expects to increase shipments in 2012
compared to 2011.
(Reporting By John D. Stoll; editing by Carol Bishopric)