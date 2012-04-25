April 25 Harley-Davidson Inc reported a stronger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, saying the U.S. economy was on the mend, young customers are embracing its brand and it will ship more motorcycles this year than it had expected in January.

Net earnings rose to $172 million, or 74 cents per share, from $119 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, were expecting profit of 72 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Product sales jumped 20 percent to $1.27 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of $1.22 billion. U.S. sales were up 26 percent. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York)