By Kyle Peterson and John D. Stoll

Oct 18 Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) cut its full-year profit margin forecast, citing uncertainty over foreign exchange rates, and said production constraints had curbed shipments of its more expensive bikes in the third quarter.

Shares of the motorcycle maker fell as much as 9.4 percent as investors shrugged off earnings that beat analysts' estimates.

Harley-Davidson, which is restructuring its manufacturing operations, said it expected gross margins of 33.5 percent to 34.5 percent for 2011, down from a previous forecast of 34.0 percent to 35.0 percent.

"We remain cautious about consumer confidence and the economy in general," Harley-Davidson Chief Executive Officer Keith Wandell said on a conference call. "We will continue to manage the company prudently."

During the call, Chief Financial Officer John Olin said that the margin outlook was due to "uncertainty related to the currency situation," noting that exchange rates are volatile.

The U.S. dollar rallied in September on worries about the economic crisis in the euro zone. A spiking dollar can erode overseas sales as well as the value of funds repatriated by U.S. companies.

But Olin said Harley-Davidson continued to run according to plan: "There is nothing concerning about the core business or the restructuring."

Restructuring-related downtime at the company's York, Pennsylvania, plant hurt gross margins in the latest quarter, Olin said.

He said constrained capacity of bikes coming out of the York plant had limited the supply of Harley-Davidson's higher-margin Touring and Custom models, while forcing the company to rely more on its Kansas City facility.

The Milwaukee-based company expects its product mix to be favorable in the fourth quarter and that it will recover lost production. However, it said it was hard to predict all the issues it may face in the fourth quarter due to the restructuring.

The margin forecast caused analysts to express concern about the results.

"The margin guidance was a big issue," said Robin Diedric, senior consumer analyst at Edward Jones. "Some of the gross margins estimates out there were higher than even the company guidance."

On a worldwide basis, third-quarter sales of new bikes increased 5.1 percent to 61,838 units.

Harley-Davidson expects to ship 45,500 to 52,500 motorcycles to dealers and distributors worldwide in the fourth quarter, bringing its full-year tally to between 228,000 and 235,000.

The company expects capital expenditures of between $210 million and $230 million for the year.

Third-quarter net income rose to $183.6 million, or 78 cents a share, from $88.8 million, or 38 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 76 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Harley-Davidson were down 8.1 percent at $34.21 on Tuesday afternoon, off an earlier low at $33.73. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson in Chicago, additional reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit, editing by Derek Caney, Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)