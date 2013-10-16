Oct 16 U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc
said on Wednesday it is voluntarily recalling more than
29,000 of its 2014 touring motorcycles because of a problem with
their hydraulic clutch system.
Recalled models include 25,185 touring motorcycles and 3,861
Custom Vehicle Operations and Trikes built between May 3 and
Oct. 14, 2013.
The recalls include a "Do Not Ride" notice to owners and a
"Do Not Deliver" notice to Harley-Davidson dealers until the
motorcycle is fixed.
"Some of these motorcycles may exhibit a condition in which
the hydraulic clutch system may lose the ability to generate
enough lift to disengage the clutch," the Milwaukee-based
company said in a statement.
Harley-Davidson said it is proceeding with the recalls
consistent with National Highway Transportation Safety
Administration's process, though the U.S. government body is
closed due to the partial government shutdown.
Harley-Davidson said if the clutch does not disengage as
intended, the rider may have difficulty slowing or stopping the
motorcycle, which could result in an accident. "The repairs have
been identified and should take less than one hour."
Harley-Davidson recalled more than 300,000 motorcycles
worldwide in 2011 due to problems with the rear brake light
switch.
Harley-Davidson said in July that it expects to ship 259,000
to 264,000 motorcycles to dealers worldwide in 2013, up from
247,625 in 2012.