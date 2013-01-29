REFILE- Copper smelter fees in Asia cool to 4-yr lows after mine shutdowns
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
Jan 29 Harley-Davidson Inc reported fourth-quarter net income slightly below Wall Street estimates, as its revenue from motorcycle sales declined while it is phasing in new software control systems at its main U.S. factories.
The company on Tuesday said profit was $70.6 million or 31 cents per share, compared with $105.7 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 32 cents per share in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.