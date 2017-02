Aug 1 Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 29.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, as its success in attracting young motorcycle buyers helped push sales higher.

The U.S. manufacturer said on Wednesday second-quarter earnings came to $247.3 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared with $190.6 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)