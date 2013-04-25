* Q1 profit up 34 percent, in line with expectations
* Retail sales in key markets show some weakness
* But company maintains full-year motorcycle shipment
guidance
* Stock up 3.4 percent in afternoon trading
(Adds industry background, executive comments, updates share
price)
By James B. Kelleher
April 25 Harley-Davidson Inc sounded an
upbeat note about the state of the global consumer on Thursday
with a 34 percent increase in quarterly profit and a big jump in
shipments of its iconic motorcycles ahead of the traditional
spring selling season.
The Milwaukee-based company, closely watched because of the
window it provides on discretionary spending, said overall
revenue from bikes, parts and accessories, and apparel rose 9.8
percent to $1.57 billion in the most recent quarter.
And it stuck to its full-year forecast for worldwide
motorcycle shipments, overcoming a slow start to 2013 compared
with a year ago when an unusually warm winter and spring enticed
customers to buy new bikes sooner than usual.
"We feel very good about the overall business and the
strength of it," John Olin, Harley-Davidson's chief financial
officer, told Reuters in an interview.
The company, which saw its annual worldwide motorcycle
shipments peak at about 350,000 units in 2006, said it believed
that market grew even through the recent downturn - but that the
growth was masked by a surplus of used motorcycles that flooded
the market as squeezed consumers scrambled to raise cash.
With the economy growing once again, the housing market
showing signs of recovery and Wall Street on a tear, the company
believes retail demand for its bikes - which range in price from
$8,000 for a basic Sportster model to $40,000 for a tricked-out
touring bike - will rebound.
"So we're going to be shipping more in the spring than we
retail," Olin said.
The company posted a first-quarter profit of $224.1 million,
or 99 cents a share, up from $172.0 million, or 74 cents a share
a year ago, lifted by continued margin growth made possible by
an ongoing restructuring of its business.
Analysts, on average, expected Harley-Davidson to report a
profit of 99 cents a share on sales on $1.46 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The profit gains came even as dealer retail sales fell 12
percent in North America and 11 percent in Europe, the Middle
East and Africa, regions that accounted for nearly 88 percent of
sales in the quarter.
Harley-Davidson shares were up 3.4 percent at $55.03 on
Thursday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.
Harley-Davidson's results contained about a penny a share in
restructuring charges. The company has been revamping its
manufacturing operations in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Missouri
in recent years to cut labor costs and make its production line
more responsive to the ups and downs of bike demand.
Like Winnebago Industries Inc, the motorhome
manufacturer that has returned to profitability despite sharply
lower production and sales volumes by slashing its workforce,
closing some factories and restructuring others,
Harley-Davidson's efforts appear to be paying off.
The company said it expects gross margins to continue to
grow in 2013 to 35.25 to 36.25 percent, up from 34.8 percent in
2012.
MIDDLE-AGED WHITE GUYS
Retail sales in Asia rose during the quarter, even in Japan,
the company's single-largest overseas market, where the yen's
weakness created a headwind for the company. Sales were also
higher in Latin America, the company said.
The company, which now sells bikes in 84 countries, has said
it wants to increase international business at a faster rate
than North American sales.
As part of that effort, it has opened up 99 new dealerships
since 2009 and now has more dealers outside the United States
than in it.
The company said it was optimistic its effort to woo
younger, nontraditional riders and increase its share of the
motorcycle market would continue to boost demand for its bikes,
which for years were perceived by many consumers as toys for
middle-aged white guys.
While the average Harley-Davidson owner is still about 50
years old, according to UBS analyst Robin Farley, the company
insists its effort to win over what it calls younger, more
diverse "outreach customers" is helping drive its post-recession
rebound.
According to Polk, a research firm that tracks the
automotive and related industries, Harley-Davidson is now the
market share leader among riders ages 18 to 34, as well as among
women, African-Americans and Hispanics.
During the first quarter, Harley-Davidson said it shipped
75,222 bikes worldwide, up 17.1 percent from a year ago. It is
those shipments - rather than dealer retail sales - that drive
the company's top line and provide a gauge of dealer
expectations regarding future consumer demand.
Most analysts greeted the company quarterly earnings
enthusiastically, despite the gap between retail sales and
shipments, which they said was not unusual at this time of year.
But Harley-Davidson's retail sales will have to start
showing year-over-year improvement as well if the company is to
meet its full-year forecasts, they said.
"Shipments drive their quarterly performance," Morningstar's
Jaime Katz said. "But shipments ultimately depend on retail
units moving. They can't just keep filling the channel."
The company said it expects to ship 259,000 to 264,000
motorcycles worldwide in 2013, sticking to the forecast it made
earlier this year.
In 2012, it shipped 247,625 bikes, up from 233,117 in 2011.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; editing by Gerald
E. McCormick, Maureen Bavdek and Matthew Lewis)