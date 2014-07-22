BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals announces pricing of senior notes offering
* First quantum minerals ltd. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
July 22 Harley-Davidson Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday but cut its full-year forecast for motorcycle shipments, citing weaker-than-expected retail sales.
The company posted a second-quarter profit of $354.2 million, or $1.62 a share, up from $271.7 million, or $1.21 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.
Consolidated sales, which includes revenue from its financing business, rose nearly 12 percent to $2 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the Milwaukee-based company to report a profit per share of $1.46, according to Reuters estimates.
But Harley cut its full-year shipment forecast, citing -- in part -- poor second-quarter sales, which it said were "adversely affected by prolonged poor weather across parts of the U.S. and soft Sportster motorcycle sales." (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago,Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering
CHICAGO, March 16 Bird flu that is highly lethal to poultry has infected a second commercial chicken farm in Tennessee that supplies Tyson Foods Inc, company and state officials said on Thursday.