Oct 21 Harley-Davidson Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly financial results on Tuesday,
lifted by strong sales of its products in key markets, including
the United States.
The Milwaukee-based company, the world's leading
manufacturer of large cruising and touring motorcycles, posted a
third-quarter profit of $150.1 million, or 69 cents a share,
down from $162.7 million, or 73 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue slipped 1.3 percent to $1.3 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected Harley-Davidson to post a
profit of 60 cents a share on sales of $1.1 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Denver)