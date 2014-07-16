July 16 The second quarter is typically peak
selling season for Harley-Davidson Inc as warmer weather
in North America, the motorcycle maker's No. 1 market, lures
riders back into dealer showrooms.
But there is mounting evidence Harley's retail sales came in
on the light side in the three months ended June 30, raising the
possibility it will have disappointing news for shareholders
when it reports results next week.
The issue already appears to be weighing on Harley's shares.
While the S&P 500 is up nearly 7 percent year-to-date, the stock
is down 4.6 percent. Much of the sell-off occurred in the past
month as dealer surveys by Wall Street analysts have found that
retail sales were "not quite as robust as we had initially
hoped," says William Blair & Co analyst Sharon Zackfia.
Going into the quarter, analysts like Tim Conder at Well
Fargo Securities had expected that pent-up demand after the
long, bitter winter would grow Harley-Davidson's retail sales by
double-digits.
Also expected to rev up rider interest this season:
Harley-Davidson's introduction of the Street, its first entirely
new motorcycle in more than a decade and its first Harley-badged
foray into the lightweight market since the 1970s.
But last week, after talking to dealers, Conder slashed his
estimate for U.S. retail growth, from up 11 percent to up 6.3
percent.
Harley-Davidson was not the only motorcycle manufacturer to
experience disappointing customer traffic during the quarter.
Conder says rival Polaris Industries Inc, was
"challenged" by the retail market in the second quarter too.
But Harley-Davidson's woes may help explain its decision in
mid-June to deliver with great fanfare, a handful of
electric-powered demonstration bikes to select dealers, a move
that seemed odd given its admission that it had no plan to
manufacture or sell the bikes.
The PR blitz struck some as gimmick designed to drive
customers into showrooms and suggested the current lineup,
Street included, was coming up short.
Robin Farley, an analyst at UBS Investment Research, says
the skeptics were right. Her retail checks found few dealers
received Streets to sell during the second quarter, despite a
pledge they would arrive by then, because of what
Harley-Davidson called unspecified "delivery issues."
"Most (Street) shipments for retail sales have been pushed
back from the May timeframe dealers had originally expected,"
Farley said.
Harley-Davidson declined to comment on Farley's findings or
talk about second-quarter sales or Street deliveries.
But spokesman Bob Klein says the electric bike tour was in
the planning stages for months because the task of
hand-fabricating the fleet of demo bikes was complex and
time-consuming.
"Bottom line, we didn't introduce an electric Harley to
drive traffic (into showrooms)," Klein says. "If there were a
need to do so, there are lots of less complicated ways to
achieve that."
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)