* Shares rise 26.3 percent
* Had hit lowest point since 2008 on Thursday
Sept 23 Home and auto insurer Nationwide Mutual
[NMUIC.UL] is in talks to acquire rival Harleysville Group Inc
HGIC.O, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar
with the matter.
Harleysville shares were up 17.2 percent in afternoon
trading at $29.70, after trading as high as $35.75 earlier in
the day. On Thursday the shares touched their lowest point in
nearly three years.
Bloomberg said the sides were days away from a deal, but
that talks could still fall apart. Spokesmen for both companies
declined to comment to Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)