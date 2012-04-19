April 19 In an era when U.S. mergers of almost any size trigger legal challenges from disgruntled shareholders, the sale of Harleysville Group Inc stands out for the two lawsuits it faces:

One accuses the company of selling itself to Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co for too little, and the other for selling itself for too much.

Policyholders of Harleysville's Pennsylvania-based corporate parent will begin a two-day hearing on Thursday in the Court of Common Pleas in Philadelphia to block the deal.

They will argue to Judge Patricia McInerney that the deal is a gift to shareholders at their expense.

At the same time, shareholders are pursuing a separate lawsuit in the Court of Chancery in Delaware, where Harleysville Group is incorporated, claiming that the company did not hold out for enough.

A spokesman for Harleysville Group did not immediately return requests seeking a comment. Independent directors of the parent company investigated the policyholders claims and found they lacked merit.

The parallel and seemingly contradictory lawsuits stem from Harleysville's corporate structure. Policyholders own the parent company, Harleysville Mutual Insurance Co, which in turns owns 53.4 percent of Nasdaq-listed Harleysville Group.

In September, Harleysville agreed that its parent company would merge with Nationwide, which would also buy Harleysville Group for $840 million in cash, or about $60 per share.

Shareholders were getting a 90 percent premium to where the stock traded at the time, while policyholders received nothing but the reassurance of being part of a stronger company.

Policyholders complained that the merger was skewed to shareholders because the directors who approved it stood to gain $41.6 million in cash and stock options vesting from the deal.

These policyholders also said that by letting Nationwide buy only the minority shares of Harleysville Group, not the 53.4 percent held by the parent, Harleysville effectively diverted $300 million that belongs to them.

"Analysis of an investment banker advising Harleysville indicated that the $60 per share payment to Group's shareholders was far in excess of fair value," the complaint said.

Some shareholders have the opposite problem.

In an amended complaint filed in January, the Delaware lawsuit makes accusations routine in shareholder litigation over mergers, objecting to Harleysville's acceptance of a seemingly "unfair and grossly inadequate" takeover bid given its strong prospects. (Reporting By Tom Hals; editing by M.D. Golan)