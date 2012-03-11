March 11 Shares in audio electronics maker
Harman International Industries could benefit as
carmakers' demand for new consol electronic systems takes off
over the next few years, Barron's reported in its March 12
issue.
Those consol systems, which can integrate surround-sound and
satellite audio, navigation displays, video displays and
Bluetooth devices, are currently in only 18 percent of new cars,
but that figure may rise to 100 percent in the next five years,
according to Harman's forecasts.
The company's shares dipped last week as Wall Street feared
increasing competition could hurt Harman, but Olstein Capital
Management has been buying the stock, which trades at 12 times
its estimated earnings for fiscal 2013, Barron's said.
(Reporting By Matt Daily, editing by Maureen Bavdek)