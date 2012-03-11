March 11 Shares in audio electronics maker Harman International Industries could benefit as carmakers' demand for new consol electronic systems takes off over the next few years, Barron's reported in its March 12 issue.

Those consol systems, which can integrate surround-sound and satellite audio, navigation displays, video displays and Bluetooth devices, are currently in only 18 percent of new cars, but that figure may rise to 100 percent in the next five years, according to Harman's forecasts.

The company's shares dipped last week as Wall Street feared increasing competition could hurt Harman, but Olstein Capital Management has been buying the stock, which trades at 12 times its estimated earnings for fiscal 2013, Barron's said. (Reporting By Matt Daily, editing by Maureen Bavdek)