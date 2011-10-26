(Corrects FY2013 revenue outlook in last bullet point)
* Sees FY2012 EPS $2.75-$3 vs est $2.70
* Sees FY2012 sales $4.2-$4.4 bln vs est $4.24 bln
* Tightens FY2013 EPS outlook to $3.75-$4, raises rev to
$4.5-$4.8 bln
Oct 26 - U.S. audio systems maker Harman International
Industries Inc sees rapid growth in emerging markets to
help grow market share in 2012, and forecast full-year outlook
above Wall Street estimates, but sees 2013 revenue below
estimates.
The company sees full year 2012 earnings of $2.75-$3 per
share on sales of $4.2-$4.4 billion.
Analysts, on average, are expecting full-year earnings of
$2.70 per share on sales of $4.24 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earlier this month, the company, whose brands include Harman
Kardon, JBL, AKG and Infinity, posted a 26 percent rise in
first-quarter sales, helped by surging sales in BRIC nations.
Harman, co-founded by stereo magnate Sidney Harman,
tightened its full year 2013 earnings view to $3.75-$4 per
share, and raised its sales outlook to $4.55-$4.8 billion.
Analysts, on average, are expecting full-year earnings of
$3.62 per share on sales of $4.91 billion.
The company provides products for cars such as BMW
, Audi , Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Daimler
(DAIGn.DE), Toyota , Fiat SpA and
Ferrari.
Separately, Harman said it will buyback up to $200 million
of the company's common stock.
Shares of Stamford, Connecticut-based Harman closed at
$41.09 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)