April 27 U.S. audio systems maker Harman International Industries Inc posted a h igher t hird-quarter profit helped by growth in its emerging markets segment.

Net income rose to $173 million, or $2.38 per share, from $37 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales for the company, which provides audio products for cars made by BMW, Audi, Daimler, Toyota and Ferrari, rose 16 percent to $1.09 billion from $948 million a year ago. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)