Aug 4 Harman International Industries Inc , the maker of JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems, reported a 16 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in all its major divisions.

Harman said net income attributable to the company rose to $73.2 million, or $1.01 per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $43.2 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $1.68 billion from $1.44 billion.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)