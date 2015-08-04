(Adds details)

Aug 4 Harman International Industries Inc , the maker of JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems, reported quarterly revenue and profit that beat market expectations, helped by strong sales to automakers as well as to audio professionals and consumers.

The company's shares were up 4.6 percent in early trading.

Harman, which has been investing heavily in products for the "connected car", got unwanted publicity this month when U.S. auto safety regulators said they were questioning the company over radios it supplied to Fiat Chrysler that led to a massive recall of 1.4 million vehicles over hacking concerns.

The company said net sales in its infotainment business, which sells the "connected" systems to automakers, increased 6.5 percent to $823 million in the fourth quarter ended June 30.

Net sales in Harman's lifestyle division, which offers audio and video products for homes as well as cars, rose 13 percent.

Stamford, Connecticut-based Harman said net said sales in its professional audio equipment business, which has been hurt recently by a strong dollar, rose 14.9 percent to $285 million.

The professional unit, which makes loudspeakers, headphones and mixing consoles, competes with Japan's Yamaha Corp and Germany's Sennheiser Electronic GmbH among others.

Harman, which gets a majority of its revenue from outside the United States, cut its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings per share in April by 20 cents to about $5.65.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $73.2 million, or $1.01 per share in the quarter, from $43.2 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.37 per share. Revenue rose 16 percent to $1.68 billion. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.32 per share and revenue of $1.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Ted Kerr)