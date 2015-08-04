(Adds details)
Aug 4 Harman International Industries Inc
, the maker of JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems,
reported quarterly revenue and profit that beat market
expectations, helped by strong sales to automakers as well as to
audio professionals and consumers.
The company's shares were up 4.6 percent in early trading.
Harman, which has been investing heavily in products for the
"connected car", got unwanted publicity this month when U.S.
auto safety regulators said they were questioning the company
over radios it supplied to Fiat Chrysler that led to a massive
recall of 1.4 million vehicles over hacking concerns.
The company said net sales in its infotainment business,
which sells the "connected" systems to automakers, increased 6.5
percent to $823 million in the fourth quarter ended June 30.
Net sales in Harman's lifestyle division, which offers audio
and video products for homes as well as cars, rose 13 percent.
Stamford, Connecticut-based Harman said net said sales in
its professional audio equipment business, which has been hurt
recently by a strong dollar, rose 14.9 percent to $285 million.
The professional unit, which makes loudspeakers, headphones
and mixing consoles, competes with Japan's Yamaha Corp
and Germany's Sennheiser Electronic GmbH among others.
Harman, which gets a majority of its revenue from outside
the United States, cut its full-year forecast for adjusted
earnings per share in April by 20 cents to about $5.65.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $73.2
million, or $1.01 per share in the quarter, from $43.2 million,
or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.37 per share. Revenue
rose 16 percent to $1.68 billion. Analysts on average had
expected a profit of $1.32 per share and revenue of $1.56
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Ted Kerr)