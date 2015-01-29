(Adds forecast, estimates, details, background, share move)
Jan 29 Harman International Industries Inc
, maker of JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems, reported
a better-than-expected profit and revenue as increasing auto
sales led to strong demand for the company's car infotainment
products.
Harman, whose shares were up 14 percent in premarket
trading, said it now expects a profit of $5.85 per share for the
year ending June, up from $5.25 forecast earlier.
The company on Thursday also announced a deal with Chinese
search engine Baidu Inc to launch a networking service,
called Carlife, that will offer entertainment and navigation
services on Harman's products in China.
Harman last week bought privately held Symphony Teleca and
Red Bend Software for $950 million in cash and stock to bulk up
its "connected car" offerings as infotainment systems become
more software-intensive.
Auto sales in the United States increased almost 11 percent
last month to more than 1.5 million vehicles, boosted by falling
gasoline prices, research firm Autodata said.
Harman, which counts Volkswagen AG, BMW AG
and Toyota Motor Corp among its customers,
said revenue from its infotainment business increased 12 percent
to $774 million in the second quarter.
The business, accounting for nearly half of the company's
revenue, offers audio and video systems, route navigation and
cloud-based services to drivers.
Sales jumped 25.8 percent at the company's lifestyle
division, which offers audio and video products for cars and
homes.
Total revenue rose to $1.58 billion in the quarter ended
Dec. 31 from $1.33 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to Harman increased to $166.2
million, or $1.65 per share, from $71.6 million, $1.03 per
share. Excluding items, the company earned $1.79 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.28 per share
on revenue of $1.48 billion.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)