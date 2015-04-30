* Cuts 2015 adj EPS view by $0.20 to about $5.65
* 3rd-qtr adj EPS $1.22 vs est $1.27
* 3rd-qtr rev $1.46 bln vs est $1.48 bln
* Shares fall as much as 15 pct
(Adds CEO comments, details; updates shares)
By Abhirup Roy and Sai Sachin R
April 30 Harman International Industries Inc
, the maker of JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems, cut
its profit forecast and said a strong dollar was blunting its
edge against overseas rivals in its professional audio equipment
business.
Shares of the company, which also reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit, fell as much as 15
percent, marking their worst single-day loss in more than two
years.
The dollar rose about 9 percent against a basket of
currencies in the three months to the end of March, eating into
sales and profits at several U.S. multinational firms.
Harman Chief Executive Dinesh Paliwal said Harman's Germany
and Japan-based rivals for its professional audio equipment
business are getting a pricing advantage as their home
currencies fall in value against the dollar.
The professional unit, which makes loudspeakers, headphones
and mixing consoles, contributes nearly a sixth to Harman's
total revenue and competes with Japan's Yamaha Corp and
Germany's Sennheiser Electronic GmbH among others.
"We are addressing our fixed cost issue by taking two of the
factories in Europe into the best cost place (and) we are also
addressing our overall design to cost," Paliwal said.
He expects professional audio business to bounce back in the
next three to four quarters.
Harman, which gets a majority of its revenue from outside
the United States, cut its forecast for adjusted earnings per
share by 20 cents to about $5.65.
Harman also said it received new orders worth $3.2 billion
from automakers such as BMW and Daimler AG
in the first four months of 2015.
"While we didn't anticipate the professional headwinds, the
automotive awards were very strong," RBC Capital Markets analyst
Joseph Spak wrote in a client note. "We would take advantage of
the entry point."
Harman shares recovered some of their losses to trade down
5.8 percent at $132 by midday. They shot up 31 percent so far
this year through Wednesday.
Net income attributable to Harman rose to $87 million, or
$1.22 per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $78
million, $1.12 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.22 per share.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.46 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.27 per share
and revenue of $1.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)